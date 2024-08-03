Were The Cleveland Browns Short-Changed In NFL Top 100?
Last season, the Cleveland Browns managed to go 11-6 in the regular season and make the playoffs as the No. 5 seed in the AFC. This was an impressive step for Cleveland considering how the injury situation was for much of the year. In addition to defying odds, the Browns had one of the best defenses in the entire NFL and a few players on offense also had career-best seasons.
The entire NFL Top 100 has now been released and somehow the Cleveland Browns only managed to have two players make the rankings. Wide receiver Amari Cooper came in at No. 70 and reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett was listed at No. 5 overall. Both players were well deserving of the recognition.
Cooper managed to end the season with 72 receptions for 1,250 yards and five touchdowns even with four different quarterbacks throwing to him over the course of the season. Garrett was the leader of a relentless pass rush, accounting for 14 sacks. He also tallied 42 total tackles, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one blocked field goal.
With only two players named to the Top 100, the Browns sit in the bottom half of the league in number of players that made the list. This was also the lowest mark of any AFC North team.
The San Francisco 49ers paved the way with nine players, while the Miami Dolphins came in second with eight players on the list. For the Dolphins, three of those players were from the defense. To this point, I am yet to see anything that suggests the Dolphins had a better defense in 2023 and will have a better defense than the Browns in 2024. Somehow, the Browns can only manage to get one defensive star on the same list.
The Baltimore Ravens had five players, the Pittsburgh Steelers had four and the Cincinnati Bengals had three players make the Top 100.
Without a doubt, the Cleveland Browns were short-changed. By just taking a look at the defense alone, numerous players could have been in the conversation for making the rankings. Denzel Ward led a lockdown secondary with 34 total tackles, two interceptions, one forced fumble and made the Pro Bowl. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah also made the Pro Bowl after surpassing 101 total tackles on the year. He also added 3.5 sacks, two interceptions and one forced fumble.
Ward and JOK feel like no-brainer Top 100 players, but Martin Emerson Jr. could even be a sneaky candidate to be included. Emerson was a massive part in making Cleveland's secondary so difficult to play against. The rangy cornerback not only tied for ninth in the league with 14 passes defended, but he was seventh in interceptions with four. He was also a willing tackler, making 45 solo tackles and getting 59 total.
On the offensive side of the football, the injury situation with Deshaun Watson, Nick Chubb and much of the offensive line was a lot to overcome. Several players like Amari Cooper and David Njoku stepped up. Njoku had his career-best single season with a team leading 81 receptions. That led to 882 receiving yards and six touchdowns as well. Njoku was named to the Pro Bowl and so was offensive guard Wyatt Teller. Teller was the lone starting offensive lineman to play every game for the Browns in 2023. His impact and reliability helped keep the offensive line functional.
Joel Bitonio was also named to his sixth-straight Pro Bowl last year, making him the first offensive guard to achieve this honor since Hall of Famer Gene Hickerson from 1966-1971.
These players alone should be enough proof that the Browns were short-changed. Not that every single one would make it, but five feels like a much more reasonable number. What should be a motivating factor about this list from a Cleveland Browns perspective is that the players themselves vote on this list. This is not a fan vote or executives, coaches and scouts voting. This is direct competition on the field voting.
This season the Cleveland Browns get an opportunity to play in numerous high-profile games against tough opponents. The difficult schedule is an opportunity to collectively come together as a unit, win massive games and have some big individual performances at the same time.