Adam Schefter Drops Another Bomb About Browns' Draft Plans

With three weeks to go until the NFL Draft, Adam Schefter provided an important update on the Cleveland Browns' interest in Shedeur Sanders

Spencer German

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) against the Arizona Wildcats in the first half at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) against the Arizona Wildcats in the first half at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Browns have a difficult decision to make when it comes to who they'll select with the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft later this month.

Several notable names appear to be in play for Cleveland right now, including top quarterbacks Cam Ward of Miami, and Shedeur Sanders of Colorado. Also in the mix are Heisman winner, Travis Hunter of Colorado and top edge rusher Abdul Carter of Penn State.

With Ward expected to go No. 1 overall to the Tennessee Titans at this point, that would only leave Sanders as a realistic option if the Browns wanted to take a quarterback. However, there seems to be momentum building, of late, toward Cleveland going with one of the non-quarterbacks when it's on the clock.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter gave more credence to that during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday. Not only did Schefter suggest that the Browns will pass on Sanders though, but he also revealed the New York Giants, picking one spot behind them, may also decide against selecting the 23-year-old.

"It certainly feels like the Cleveland Browns are inclined to look elsewhere, besides the quarterback," Schefter began. "And it's starting to feel like the New York Giants are starting to look elsewhere, other than quarterback."

It's a fascinating revelation from Schefter, considering the Browns and Giants have been the two teams most prominently connected to Sanders. If neither team pulls the trigger on him in the top three picks, it could mean he potentially falls out of the top 10 or even further.

The pre-draft process has seemingly revealed that the grades on Sanders are all over the board, with some reports suggesting he's considered a second-round talent by some scouts.

How the Browns and Giants truly feel about Sanders could come to light in the coming weeks, before the draft kicks off on April 24.

