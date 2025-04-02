Browns Land Surprising QB In Insider's Latest Mock Draft
At this point, it's almost a guarantee that the Cleveland Browns will select a quarterback during the NFL Draft later this month. It's just a matter of what round and pick they'll use to do it.
And while debate rages on over whether or not any of the top QBs in this year's class are worthy of being selected No. 2 overall when Cleveland is first on the clock, there seems to be growing momentum that the franchise will wait to take one.
If they do, ESPN's Field Yates proposed an interesting name they could snag to open up day two of the draft. In his latest two-round mock, Yates first has the Browns passing on QB at second overall to draft Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter – an outcome that has gained some serious momentum nationally in recent weeks.
Then, when the Browns are up again with the first pick of the second round, pick No. 33, Yates has the franchise landing its newest signal caller in the form of Louisville's Tyler Shough.
It's an interesting choice by Yates, considering that aside from hosting the 25-year-old on a pre-draft visit, the Browns haven't been connected to Shough all that much this offseason.
Conversely, the team has held private workouts with three other QBs to this point, in Miami's Cam Ward, Alabama's Jalen Milroe and Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart. It has another one planned with Colorado's Shedeur Sanders later this week.
If the Browns really do wait for a QB, though, and depending on how the board falls in the first round, Shough may just come into focus for them as a viable rookie option.
