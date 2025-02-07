Cowboys Star Wants to Join Forces with Browns' Myles Garrett
Since Cleveland Browns superstar Myles Garrett made his trade request public, the rumor mill has been firing on all cylinders. Almost every team in the NFL has been linked as a possible trade suitor.
Of course, any trade involving Garrett would be expensive. The Browns are going to get every last bit of trade value that they can get out of the face of their franchise.
The idea of seeing Garrett playing for another team just doesn't feel right. All along, the plan for him has been to win at a high level in Cleveland and complete his career with one team. Now, that dream has been crushed.
Quite a few star players around the league have been pitching their teams to Garrett. One of those stars is none other than Dallas Cowboys' superstar Micah Parsons.
Parsons not only wants to play with Garrett, he stated that he would take less money in order to make that move happen.
That is pure dedication and a team-first attitude. Parsons giving up money to help the Cowboys pull off a blockbuster trade for Garrett is impressive from a superstar.
Opposing offenses would have nightmares going up against the duo of Parsons and Garrett. That simply would not be fair. There would be no way to consistent stop both players feeding off of each other.
Garrett is coming off of another strong season in 2024 that saw him rack up 47 tackles, 14 sacks, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and a defended pass.
Parsons, on the other hand, totaled 43 tackles, 12 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a defended pass.
It's wild to think about how high those numbers could jump with offensive lines not being able to focus on both players. Garrett and Parsons would alternate seeing favorable opposition.
All of that being said, the Browns are not going to go out of their way to put Garrett in the best situation. With him forcing the trade, Cleveland will be looking for the best value they can get. They might do right by him and try to send him to a contender, but it won't necessarily be his preferred destination.
Expect to hear consistent rumors surrounding Garrett until a trade is done. The Browns have a tough path ahead of them, but it seems like their marriage with the superstar defensive end has come to an end.
