Analyst Casts Doubt on Browns' Matthew Stafford Hopes
Among the Cleveland Browns' flurry of quarterback questions and concerns heading into this offseason, one interesting name who's entered the fray is Los Angeles Rams veteran Matthew Stafford.
Amid the signal caller's developing contract uncertainty with the Rams, some around the league have drawn a few links to potential fits for Stafford outside of Los Angeles if a deal were to fall through.
Inevitably, the Browns have poked their head into the chatter as a candidate to watch, but the logistics of pulling off an acquisition could be much easier said than done.
In the mind of ESPN Cleveland's Tony Grossi, the Browns won't have a real shot at landing Stafford simply due to the financial hurdles faced this offseason.
"They really can't," Grossi said. "They're going to re-do for the fourth time, Deshaun [Watson]'s contract. Even doing the basic salary conversion, it's going to leave him with a $30 million plus cap number for this year. It'll almost be in half from $72 million to about $36 million. You can't afford, the way the rest of their cap is, a quarterback taking $20 million in addition to him. I don't see how it's going to be done at all."
The Browns are in a brutal financial situation this offseason. Before any restructurings and cap casualties, Cleveland ranks second to last in the NFL for cap space at negative $24 million, ahead of only the infamously impoverished New Orleans Saints.
Cleveland will have to do some extensive work on the books to fill their needs around the roster and get out of the red area as is, so factoring Stafford into that equation would seemingly be impossible to work through.
The Browns are footing a heavy bill due to Watson's lucrative deal with or without a restructuring, and Stafford would be far from a cheap option to implement either. Some reports have indicated the Rams quarterback could be in store for an annual contract value of $50 million, positioning Cleveland far out of the running.
Instead of swinging big on an option under center, expect the Browns to find a more affordable option to run with as their starter, whether that be found in the draft or through free agency. As for the chances of Stafford ultimately being the guy in 2025, don't hold your breath for it.
