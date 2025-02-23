Browns Insider Shares Major Revelation About NFL Draft Plans
The Cleveland Browns are heading into the offseason with a lot of needs. In order to get back to winning and competing for a spot in the playoffs, Andrew Berry and company have a ton of work to do.
However, they do have the advantage of holding the No. 2 overall pick.
It's important for fans to understand just how far away the Browns are from contention. They're not going to be in contention in 2025, barring some major unforeseen circumstances. Cleveland needs to focus on building back the right way.
With that in mind, they need to start by finding a quarterback of the future. They need to abandon the idea of patching the position with aging veterans. Finding a young quarterback is a must.
Over the last couple of weeks, multiple reports have come out that the Browns are not likely to take a quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick. Those reports have not made many Cleveland fans happy.
Now, a team insider has shared a major revelation about the Browns' draft plans.
Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com has shared that she has heard the team is willing to take a quarterback.
“They’re strongly considering drafting a quarterback with their No. 2 overall pick, likely either Miami’s Cam Ward or Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders. But they’re also in the market for a veteran bridge quarterback to possibly start until the rookie is ready,” Cabot said.
All along, the best strategy has been to draft a quarterback at No. 2 and sign a veteran. Ideally, the rookie would take over at some point in 2025, but they would not be rushed to do so.
Either Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward would be great. They would instantly give Cleveland a long-term outlook under center.
Obviously, this is a positive update for Browns fans. Hopefully, they're able to find their future at quarterback during the offseason and take a huge step towards getting back to the top of the AFC.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Kansas City Chiefs Could Steal Cleveland Browns' Nick Chubb
MORE: ESPN Insider Opens Up About Browns, Aaron Rodgers Rumors
MORE: Browns Linked to Potential QB Trade with Rams
MORE: Cleveland Browns Linked to Head-Scratching QB Move
MORE: Eagles Star Wants Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett in Philadelphia