One Free Agent Weapon the Browns Should Avoid Like the Plague
The Cleveland Browns don't exactly have a cushy financial situation to work with heading into the NFL offseason. Actually, their circumstances are rather catastrophic.
The Browns are currently $24 million over the salary cap with free agency just around the corner, meaning Cleveland will have to do some nifty maneuvering to get right before the new league year.
It will be very difficult for the Browns to open up enough cap space to make any real significant signings next month, but with roster cuts, contract restructures and potential trades, Cleveland should at least be ablee to open a sliver of cap room.
If and when the Browns do that, which position will they target in free agency? They have plenty of needs, but some are certainly more glaring than others.
For example, Cleveland badly needs another running back, as Nick Chubb unfortunately appears to be cooked, and Jerome Ford is not exactly inspiring as a lead runner.
On that note, there is one halfback who has been connected to the Browns multiple times, and it doesn't really make a whole lot of sense: J.K. Dobbins.
Dobbins is definitely talented. He rushed for 905 yards and nine touchdowns while averaging 4.6 yards per carry in 13 game with the Los Angeles Chargers this past season, so he absolutely has what it takes to be a featured back on a contending team.
But here is the problem with Dobbins: he is rarely healthy.
Since entering the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens in 2020, Dobbins has played in a grand total of 37 games. He missed all of 2021 and nearly missed all of 2023, appearing in just one contest. He has both a torn Achilles and a torn ACL in his rearview mirror.
Why would the Browns want to go the Dobbins route after what they just experienced with Chubb? Wouldn't they prefer to go with a running back they know will stay on the field?
Even in 2024 in what was one of Dobbins' healthier campaigns, he still missed four games due to a knee injury. Given Cleveland's current situation, it probably wouldn't be wise to sink any money into Dobbins, even on an incentive-laden deal.
The Browns would be better off looking for a running back in the NFL Draft—where there will be plenty of intriguing ones available—than taking a big risk by signing Dobbins in free agency.
