REPORT: Cleveland Browns Express Trade Interest in Star QB
The Cleveland Browns may very well have the worst quarterback situation in the NFL, and they will be exploring all avenues to find a solution this offseason.
That includes perusing the trade market, and apparently, they have already expressed interest in a former Super Bowl winner.
Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated has reported that the Browns are one of a handful of teams to show trade interest in Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who was recently given permission by the Rams to seek a trade.
"What’s hard to know now, though, is what the Rams would be willing to take to part with Stafford," Breer wrote. "If it’s a first-round pick, would the aforementioned teams still be willing to do a deal at more than $50 million per year? And if that first-round pick is in the top 10, as is the case with three of the aforementioned four teams, would the Rams be willing to take a 2026 pick instead of one this year?"
It's also important to note that Stafford will have some control over where he goes, as Los Angeles is working with him to find a trade partner. Hence why the Rams have given him the go-ahead to seek a deal.
At this point, it seems hard to imagine the 37-year-old actively wanting to join Cleveland, which just went 3-14 and has holes up and down the roster.
And to be perfectly honest, why would the Browns want to part with significant capital for an aging signal-caller, anyway?
Stafford was once one of the best quarterbacks in football, but he is clearly in decline and threw for a modest 3,762 yards, 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 2024.
Cleveland really should just do the easy thing and select a quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick this April.
