Cleveland Browns Release Embattled Defensive Starter

As the Browns get ready for free agency in a few weeks, the team cut ties with veteran safety Juan Thornhill

Spencer German

Nov 21, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns safety Juan Thornhill (1) celebrates a missed field goal by the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Field Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images
Nov 21, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns safety Juan Thornhill (1) celebrates a missed field goal by the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Field Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images
With the NFL Combine set to kickoff this week and free agency just a few weeks away, the Cleveland Browns added another offseason need to their list, cutting ties with a veteran defensive starter.

According to multiple reports, the Browns have released safety Juan Thornhill. Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network added that the sides spoke in recent days and decided to part ways in order to give Thornhill time to find a new home for 2025.

It's the first of many of moves to come for general manager Andrew Berry as he looks to reshape the team's roster ahead of next season. While Thornhill will be free to sign with any team at the start of the new league year on March 12, the release will be designated a post June 1 transaction.

Thornhill was entering the final year of a three-year, $21 million deal that he signed with the Browns in 2023. Making him a post-June 1, is a strategic move by Berry to alleviate the dead cap burden from parting ways with the 29-year-old.

From a salary cap standpoint, Cleveland still has to allocate $12 million in dead money owed to Thornhill. As a June 1 designation, the team can spread that over the next two years rather than eating it in one lump sum this season.

When it's all said and done, the Browns will save about $2.5 million on the salary cap in 2025. Teams are allowed to designate two designate two moves as post-June 1 transactions each offseason.

It's been a bit of a roller coaster experience for Thornhill in Cleveland over the last two years. His first year was marred by a lingering calf injury that saw him miss five games throughout the year.

Similar issues with his calf popped up again this past season, limiting him to 11 games played once again. Thornhill's effort was also called into question on several occasions, which led to an icy relationship with fans throughout the season.

Now the relationship has officially come to an end, unceremoniously, as the Browns will have to figure out how to fill another starting role on defense in the weeks and months ahead.

