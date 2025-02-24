Browns’ Potential with Shedeur Sanders Sparks Firm Stance
The Cleveland Browns need a quarterback. That has been very clear over the past couple of years with major struggles at the position.
Heading into the NFL offseason, many expect the Browns to find a new starter. Whether that starter is a rookie or a veteran, Andrew Berry has to make a move.
Shedeur Sanders has become the hottest topic connected to Cleveland. There is a very good chance that the Browns could end up getting him with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
With that being said, one NFL analyst has spoken out with a very firm stance about Sanders' fit with the franchise.
Pro Football Focus analyst John Kosko spoke out about the potential fit between the two parties. He thinks that Sanders is the best possible option for Cleveland.
“I believe the best fit for the Browns will come via the draft in the form of Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders," Kosko wrote.
"New offensive coordinator Tommy Rees has made it clear that his ideal quarterback is a sharp decision-maker. In his introductory press conference, Rees said, 'The quarterback’s job is to solve problems. You’re going to be tasked 60, 70, 80 times a game to make a decision in a critical moment. And so I’ve always started with the ability to make quick decisions and make the right decisions.'”
On the outside looking in, the fit between the Browns and Sanders looks great for both parties. The Browns need a quarterback and Sanders fits the bill.
Kosko also wrote that he thinks Cleveland will sign a veteran quarterback along with drafting Sanders. Being able to sit a year behind either Kirk Cousins or Aaron Rodgers, who were the two names he mentioned, would not place a ton of pressure on Sanders' shoulders.
Very soon, the Browns would hand the keys of their franchise to Sanders. That would give him the opportunity to become the face of the franchise and use his dynamic ability to make the fan base fall in love with him.
Taking Sanders does come with some risk, but Cleveland shouldn't pass on him due to some risk. He has legitimate superstar potential for the future and the Browns should strongly consider taking a chance on him.
