Analyst Drops Jarring Claim on Browns Target Travis Hunter
Rumor has it that the Cleveland Browns are leaning toward Travis Hunter with the No. 2 overall pick of the NFL Draft, and while Hunter is largely viewed as a generational talent, there are apparently some who are not entirely sold on the Colorado Buffaloes superstar.
Tom Withers of the Associated Press is clearly not completely in Hunter's camp, and during a recent appearance on the Zone Coverage Podcast with Scott Petrak, Withers offered a rather shocking claim on the wide receiver.
“If you’re going to take him at No. 2, I’m not even sure if he’s the best wide receiver in this draft,” Withers said. “I think if you’re decided that you’re not going to go quarterback and if you’re going to go with Hunter as your wide receiver, then he better be special — and I mean he better be special to an extraordinary level.”
Hunter hauled in 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns during his final season at Colorado. He also played cornerback, logging 36 tackles, four interceptions and 11 passes defended. He won the Heisman Trophy award as a result.
However, there are tons of good receiver prospects in this year's class, and it wasn't long ago that Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan was viewed as a potential top four or five pick (and that may still end up being the case).
As good as Hunter may be, it's definitely risky for a quarterback-needy team like the Browns to pass on Shedeur Sanders and roll with a wide receiver. Evidently, there are some who feel that Cleveland may be making a big mistake if it decides to ignore its most obvious need.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Browns Can Cross One Rumored QB Target Off Their List
MORE: Browns' Move for Joe Flacco May Not Be What It Appears
MORE: Analyst Proposes Risky Route to Franchise QB for Browns
MORE: There's No Way the Browns Would Do This With Travis Hunter, Right?
MORE: NFL Insider Thinks Browns Could Make Major Trade in NFL Draft