There's No Way the Browns Would Do This With Travis Hunter, Right?

More and more momentum is building toward the Cleveland Browns selecting Travis Hunter with the No. 2 overall pick of the NFL Draft, and as much as they need a quarterback, they may not want to pass on a generational talent like Hunter.
The Colorado Buffaloes superstar just won the Heisman Trophy while playing both sides of the ball, and Marcus Mosher of The 33rd Team actually feels that the Browns may attempt to use Hunter as both a wide receiver and a cornerback on the NFL level.
"The Browns are one of the few teams who might be open to using him on both sides of the ball, especially with their offense needing more dynamic playmakers," Mosher wrote. "Cleveland should take Hunter and worry about the quarterback position later in the draft because he is too good to pass up."
But realistically speaking, what are the chances of Hunter actually being able to play both sides of the football? This is something that isn't really done anymore, and when it does happen (like witih Scott Matlock of the Los Angeles Chargers, for example), the player doesn't play a huge role.
Would the Browns really want to risk giving Hunter starter reps both offensively and defensively, putting him at a larger risk for injury and fatigue in general? It just doesn't seem very likely.
Cleveland has already said that it views Hunter as a wide receiver, so if the Browns do ultimately select the 21-year-old, that is probably how they will deploy him.
Hunter hauled in 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns this past season and may very well be the most dynamic talent in this year's draft class. Cleveland definitely needs receivers, as Jerry Jeudy currently represents the only reliable one on the team. If the Browns select Hunter, you can bet it will almost surely be to catch passes rather than defend them.
