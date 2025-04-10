Browns Digest

NFL Insider Thinks Browns Could Make Major Trade in NFL Draft

After using the No. 2 pick, the Cleveland Browns will have another important decision to make with pick 33

Spencer German

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Browns have a major decision to make with the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft. It's not the only pivotal decision they'll make that weekend though.

Cleveland also owns the No. 33 pick, which represents the first selection of the second round. Being so close to the first round when they pick again represents a unique opportunity for Browns general manager Andrew Berry.

Depending on how the draft board falls Berry very well may consider using that pick to trade back up into round one and take a second player. NFL Analyst Jordan Reid of thinks there's a good chance that actually happens.

"What the Browns do at No. 2 could send the draft in several directions," wrote Reid in a new piece for ESPN. "They have a huge hole at quarterback, but it seems likely they would go with the best available player on their board, picking either edge rusher Abdul Carter (Penn State) to play opposite Myles Garrett or wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter (Colorado) for an additional playmaker.

"But what about QB? The Browns will select one at some point in this draft. Since they own the top pick in the second round, don't be surprised if they use that (or other picks) to trade back into Round 1 for their signal-caller."

It does seem pretty likely that the Browns will take a quarterback at some point in this draft. The question is where?

Assuming they pass on Shedeur Sanders at No. 2, as Reid eluded to, they may feel inclined to use that next pick at 33 to address the most important position. Or Cleveland could flip the pick in a deal to get back up into the first round and choose their signal caller. Such a move would give the Bowns an extra year of control over their potential franchise QB as well.

Generally Berry has been more inclined to trade down the board rather than up. But Reid could certainly be onto something if Berry decides to get aggressive this time around.

Spencer German
SPENCER GERMAN

Spencer German is a contributor to the Northeast Ohio cluster of sites, including Cavs Insider, Cleveland Baseball Insider and most notably Browns Digest. He also works as a fill-in host on Cleveland Sports Radio, 92.3 The Fan, one of the Browns radio affiliate stations in Cleveland. Despite being a Cleveland transplant, Spencer has enjoyed making Northeast Ohio home ever since he attended college locally at John Carroll University, where he graduated in 2013.

