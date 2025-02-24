Former Cleveland Browns Coach Lands Job With NFC Team
The Cleveland Browns took a lot of heat for parting ways with offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt after the 2023 NFL season, especially seeing how the Browns' offense looked this past year.
The former Browns coach spent 2024 serving as offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots, but things did not exactly go so well there. Not that you can blame Van Pelt considering the Patriots had probably the worst talent in the league, but nevertheless, he lost his job there, too.
But Van Pelt has landed with another NFL team, taking a position as a senior offensive assistant with the Los Angeles Rams.
Van Pelt worked in Cleveland's organization for six seasons, first arriving as a quarterbacks coach in 2018 and serving two years in that post before being promoted to offensive coordinator in 2020.
He went on to hold the job as Browns offensive coordinator for the next four seasons, but apparently, Cleveland was not satisfied, as Van Pelt was fired after 2023.
The Browns then went on to hire Ken Dorsey, but things completely unraveled for Cleveland's offense during Dorsey's debut campaign at the helm. That resulted in the Browns dismissing Dorsey immediately after the regular season concluded.
Of course, right now, the Browns have so many issues offensively that not even the best offensive coordinator in the history of mankind would be able to step in and solve them all. However, what is pretty clear is that Van Pelt was not the problem.
Cleveland hired Tommy Rees as its new offensive coordinator last month.
