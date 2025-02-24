Browns Release Second-Longest-Tenured Player, Sign Defensive Back
It's an era of change in the Browns organization. The team's franchise superstar, Myles Garrett, has requested a trade from the team, while the longest-tenured Cleveland Brown in Joel Bitonio is contemplating retirement.
Cleveland is now parting ways with another longtime member of the team. The Browns announced Monday that they would be releasing long snapper Charley Hughlett, whose tenure was longer than all but Bitonio's.
Hughlett, 34, went undrafted in 2012 and bounced around four different practice squads before landing with the Browns in 2014. He has been with Cleveland ever since, having played in 152 games over the last 10 years.
The long snapper was a model of consistency, playing in each game from 2015 to 2023. However, Hughlett appeared in just five games in 2024 after suffering a rib injury.
"This is a bittersweet transaction for our organization because we hate separating from a valued and long-tenured player for our team," Browns general manager Andrew Berry said. "However, it also gives us the opportunity to express sincere gratitude and appreciation for all Charley has done for the Browns on and off the field. Charley's career is a story of perseverance, work ethic and self-belief. He's a special individual who we will welcome home as a Cleveland Brown after his career is complete."
Hughlett ranks 15th all-time on the Browns' career games played list.
In a corresponding move, the Browns signed cornerback Anthony Kendall, who played college football at Baldwin Wallace from 2018 to 2022. Kendall spent the 2024 season between the Titans' and Ravens' practice squads.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Former Cleveland Browns Coach Lands Job With NFC Team
MORE: Analyst Casts Doubt on Browns' Matthew Stafford Hopes
MORE: Potential Browns QB Target Makes Critical NFL Combine Decision
MORE: Cleveland Browns Express Trade Interest in Star QB