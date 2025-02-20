Analyst Poses Scary Myles Garrett Retirement Scenario for Browns
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has made it exceedingly clear that he wants to be traded, and at this point, there doesn't seem to be much of a chance for reconciliation.
However, Garrett has two years remaining on his contract, so many feel that the former Defensive Player of the Year doesn't have a whole lot of leverage in this situation.
But is that entirely true? James Mastrucci of Dawg Pound Daily does not think so and has outlined a rather scary potential outcome for the Browns if they continue playing hardball with Garrett.
"There is still one last card for Garrett to play if the Browns remain steadfast in their refusal to facilitate a trade: threaten retirement," Mastrucci wrote. "This is extreme, but what better way to send a message to Cleveland's front office by telling him he would rather not play at all than play for the Browns?"
While it seems somewhat unlikely that Garrett would take things that far, Mastrucci notes that Carson Palmer utilized the tactic as a way to facilitate a trade from the Cincinnati Bengals years ago.
"When presented with the option of 'trade me and get something for me or get nothing all,' wouldn't it be in Cleveland's best interests to trade Garrett rather than be stubborn for the sake of being stubborn?" added Mastrucci.
It's definitely a bit extreme, as Mastrucci himself noted, but if Garrett is that hellbent on getting out of Cleveland, he may be willing to try anything.
The Browns certainly do not have an overwhelming amount of leverage here. That being said, it doesn't seem entirely plausible that Garrett would retire or possibly sit out two whole seasons.
Eventually, Cleveland will probably just come to grips with the fact that it would be best for both sides to move on and trade the perennial Pro Bowl pass rusher.
