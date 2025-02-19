Cleveland Browns Warned to Avoid Perennial Pro Bowl QB
The Cleveland Browns have one heck of a quarterback conundrum on their hands, and they'll have to figure out their plan pretty quickly.
The Browns own the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft, so they could just select Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward and be done with it. However, there have also been rumors that Cleveland could consider signing a quarterback in free agency.
One name that has been floated as a possibility for the Browns is Russell Wilson, but Candace Pedraza of Dawg Pound Daily feels that Cleveland should avoid him at all costs.
"Wilson is 36 years old and likely to be an affordable option at quarterback for the Browns, but it feels like he's definitely in the final year or two of his playing career," Pedraza wrote. "His drop off with the Steelers was a great indication of that, especially when comparing his production and lack of legs to [Justin] Fields'. Wilson is a good veteran to have around, but isn't worth signing just for leadership purposes."
Wilson—who spent 2024 with the Pittsburgh Steelers—actually made his 10th Pro Bowl this past season, although his numbers didn't really back it up.
In 11 starts, the 36-year-old threw for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions while completing 63.7 percent of his passes and posting a passer rating of 95.6. He missed six games due to a calf injury.
Of course, Wilson is most known for his decade-long tenure with the Seattle Seahawks, where he led the Seahawks to back-to-back Super Bowl appearances in 2013-14 and 2014-15. Seattle won the championship in the former campaign.
However, it definitely appears that the Seahawks version of Wilson is long gone, so Pedraza is right: the Cincinnati native is probably one the Browns should not entertain.
