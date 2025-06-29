Analyst Proposes Severe Ban for Browns QB Shedeur Sanders
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders found himself in some very hot water recently after it was revealed that he had received two speeding tickets over the last month while also failing to appear at a court date.
It was just more ammunition for Sanders' rampant critics, and to be perfectly honest, it's pretty hard to defend him in this particular case.
Justice B. Hill of Cleveland.com, for example, doesn't even think Sanders should be allowed to drive at the moment.
“To me, Shedeur Sanders should lose the right to use our roads. He’s rich, and he can Uber anywhere he might want to go. People shouldn’t trust him to take his lead foot off the peddle. I know I won’t,” Hill wrote. “For now, I’ll withhold judgment about his football ability. I won’t, however, withhold my judgment about his driving. The judge who handled his second traffic citation should have taken away his driver’s license. The man should’ve lost the privilege of driving on our streets.”
Sanders was ticketed for driving over 100 mph twice in a span of two weeks, which is obviously not ideal. And taking into consideration that the two infractions occurred in such close proximity to one another, you can understand Hill wanting drastic measures to be taken.
However, it doesn't look like Sanders is going to be losing his license. That is, of course, unless he decides to abuse the speed limit once again.
The Browns took the Colorado Buffaloes product in the fifth round of the NFL Draft, so he was already facing an uphill battle as it was. These off-the-field distractions obviously don't help his cause.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Lands Two Head-Spinning Comparisons
MORE: Frustrated Browns Defender Sends Stern Message to Cleveland
MORE: Cleveland Browns Connected to Intriguing Trade With NFC Contender
MORE: Former NFL Star Exposes Alarming News for Browns QB Shedeur Sanders
MORE: Cleveland Browns Connected to the Most Awkward Reunion Possible