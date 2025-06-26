Cleveland Browns Connected to the Most Awkward Reunion Possible
The Cleveland Browns obviously need help at wide receiver, as they really don't have a whole lot of proven talent behind Jerry Jeudy.
Sure, the Browns signed former Pro Bowler Diontae Johnson in free agency, but that Pro Bowl appearance came back in 2021, and he has not even approached that type of production since. In fact, he played for three different NFL teams in 2024.
Cleveland ignored the position in the draft, and now, the Browns find themselves in a very difficult spot while trying to bring along a pair of rookie quarterbacks in Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel.
However, there actually are some options remaining for Cleveland, and Logan Ulrich of NFL Trade Rumors has linked the Browns to a player with whom they are very familiar: Amari Cooper.
Ulrich notes Cooper's rapport with Joe Flacco, which he developed during Flacco's first stint in Cleveland in 2023. Cooper enjoyed arguably the best season of his career that year, hauling in 72 receptions for 1,250 yards and five touchdowns.
He also mentions that Cooper obviously knows the system well and would probably earn quite a bit of playing time thanks to how shallow the Browns are at wide receiver.
It's important to remember, though, that Cooper did not exactly end on good terms with Cleveland. The Browns refused to give him a long-term extension last summer (which proved to be the right move), and then proceeded to trade him midway through the season.
Yes, Cooper enjoyed a pair of successful seasons with Cleveland in 2022 and 2023, but he showed major signs of decline last year, and we don't even know if he would be willing to re-join the Browns — who are in no way, shape or form Super Bowl contenders — at this point, anyway.
