Cleveland Browns Connected to Intriguing Trade With NFC Contender
The Cleveland Browns have numerous players on their roster that represent potential trade candidates, but we haven't really heard any buzz about the Browns attempting to make any moves.
However, there is still plenty of time for Cleveland to ship some guys out this summer, and Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports has singled out one Browns player in particular he feels could get dealt: cornerback Greg Newsome II.
Benjamin has proposed a trade in which Cleveland would send Newsome to the Minnesota Vikings.
"Minnesota spent big to address both trenches this offseason, but the one non-quarterback spot that lacks top-end answers is the secondary, now sans veteran starters like Stephon Gilmore and Camryn Bynum," Benjamin wrote. "... Why would the Browns give up such a young chess piece? Despite his draft reputation, Newsome managed just three starts in Jim Schwartz's unit in 2024, and he's headed into a contract year."
Newsome played in 13 games overall in 2024, finishing with 27 tackles, an interception and five passes defended in what was a very disappointing campaign for him. He also posted a rough 52.2 overall grade at Pro Football Focus.
Cleveland has a pair of young cornerbacks slated to hit free agency next offseason in Newsome and Martin Emerson Jr., both of whom struggled last year.
While the Browns definitely don't seem likely to retain both, there is one problem with trading either one of them before the 2025 season: they don't have much depth at the position.
Cleveland did not select a cornerback in the NFL Draft, leaving the Browns with very few viable options if they do ultimately move Newsome.
