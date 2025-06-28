Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Lands Two Head-Spinning Comparisons
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders may very well be the most polarizing figure in football at the moment, and he has yet to even play in an NFL game.
Sanders was expected by most to be a first-round pick in the NFL Draft back in April, but instead, he fell all the way to Round 5, where the Browns scooped him up.
Well, now, the Colorado Buffaloes product is competing with three other quarterbacks for a starting job, including fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel.
The general consensus has been that one of the two Browns veterans — either Joe Flacco or Kenny Pickett — will end up under center in Week 1, but Cleveland legend Hanford Dixon actually thinks it will be Sanders. Not only that, but he has provided a couple of enormous comparisons for the youngster.
“This kid is going to be our starting quarterback, and I’m just keeping my fingers crossed and hoping that he is the guy that we have been looking for. We could be talking about him on the same level as [Lamar] Jackson and [Joe] Burrow, and those guys in the AFC North,” Dixon said.
Jackson and Burrow are widely regarded as two top-five signal-callers in the league, so the fact that Sanders is even being mentioned in the same breath as them is truly something.
Now, to be fair, Dixon said people could be talking about Sanders on the same level as those two; he didn't say that anyone definitely would.
There is no doubting the fact that Sanders has talent, as evidenced by the fact that he threw 37 touchdown passes while completing 74 percent of his passes last season. But will it translate onto the NFL level? That remains to be seen.
