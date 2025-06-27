Former NFL Star Exposes Alarming News for Browns QB Shedeur Sanders
When the Cleveland Browns selected Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round of the NFL Draft, many felt that he would be competing for the team's starting quarterback job, even though the Browns took Dillon Gabriel a couple of rounds earlier.
Remember: Cleveland also added veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett during the offseason, creating quite the quarterback battle for the Browns.
Well, former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh has revealed some bad news for Sanders along that front, stating that he was told from someone inside Cleveland's building that Pickett and Gabriel are actually the two main signal-callers in the competition.
While that may seem wild given the cachet Sanders' name carries, it's important to note that the Browns drafted Gabriel well before they nabbed Sanders. That indicates Cleveland may actually be higher on the former, and it could spell bad news for Sanders' future with the franchise.
Sanders was viewed as a first-round talent heading into the draft, but for one reason or another, he slipped all the way to Day 3, where the Browns traded up to acquire him. It was obviously a great value pick for Cleveland, but it doesn't necessarily mean it views Sanders as its franchise quarterback.
Of course, no one really knows for sure how the quarterback battle will shape up in training camp. For all we know, Flacco and Sanders could end up being the top two signal-callers on the depth chart. But there is no doubt that Houshmandzadeh's revelation is pretty alarming.
