Cleveland Browns QB Lands Comparison to Baker Mayfield
The Cleveland Browns would probably do anything to have Baker Mayfield back at this point, but is it possible they can develop one of their current quarterbacks to progress like Mayfield, who is now starring for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?
Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network recently discussed the Browns' quarterback situation, noting that one of Joe Flacco or Kenny Pickett are more likely to start than either of the two rookies in Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel.
He also went on to note that Cleveland feels like it can bring Pickett along, offering a comparison to Mayfield and another late-blooming NFL quarterback.
"[Kevin Stefanski] talked about Kenny Pickett and his talent, and feeling like they can develop more out of him, as well," Wolfe said on The Insiders. "We've seen in the past, Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, sort of get a career resurgence, and there's a belief they can do some off that with Kevin Stefanski."
Is it possible that the Browns can seriously develop Pickett enough where he actually elevates his game to the level of Mayfield and Darnold?
It seems very unlikely, especially given that both Mayfield and Darnold exhibited plenty of potential before eventually breaking out. Pickett hasn't really shown much of that yet, even though he is a former first-round pick.
Stranger things have happened, though, and Pickett will have a chance to prove himself to Cleveland in training camp and preseason.
Most Browns fans simply want to see Sanders under center at this point, but the whole thing is a process, and it would not be shocking to see Pickett taking snaps in Week 1.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Insider Drops Massive Declaration on Cleveland Browns Rookie
MORE: Cleveland Browns Predicted to Dump Shedeur Sanders for 30-TD QB
MORE: Analyst Hints at Dissension Between Cleveland Browns Coach, GM
MORE: Cleveland Browns Weapon Could be Traded Soon
MORE: Former NFL Star Unleashes Controversial Claim on Browns Defender