Cleveland Browns Predicted to Dump Shedeur Sanders for 30-TD QB
When the Cleveland Browns selected Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round of the NFL Draft back in April, many assumed that the Browns had found their quarterback of the future. However, everyone seemed to be ignoring one major detail: his draft position.
While there are obvious exceptions (such as Tom Brady, of course), you rarely see late-round picks go on to become franchise quarterbacks. Is it possible that Sanders can buck the trend? Sure. After all, Brock Purdy — the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft — has appeared to do it, so why not Sanders?
But realistically speaking, the chances of a Day 3 pick going on to lead an organization for a decade-plus are incredibly slim, meaning that Cleveland may still have the signal-caller position on its radar for the 2026 draft.
Well, Joe DeLeone of Pro Football Network recently put together a three-round 2026 mock draft, and he is predicting the Browns to take Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick.
"Fernando Mendoza may not be a household name right now, but by the start of the 2026 NFL Draft cycle, he’ll be one of the most highly sought-after prospects," DeLeone wrote. "While at Cal in 2024, Mendoza flashed natural playmaking ability and a powerful arm. If the Cleveland Browns are resetting at quarterback, taking a player with tools is the route."
Mendoza spent his first two collegiate campaigns at California before transferring to Indiana after the most recent season. He threw for 3,004 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 68.7 percent of his passes in 2024 and tossed 30 touchdowns overall between 2023 and 2024.
It's definitely a rather surprising projection given the quality of quarterbacks that may be available next April, but who knows? Maybe Mendoza will develop into a star and catch Cleveland's attention.
