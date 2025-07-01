Insider Drops Massive Declaration on Cleveland Browns Rookie
The Cleveland Browns certainly had an interesting NFL Draft, making multiple trades and ultimately nabbing probably the biggest name in Shedeur Sanders.
However, one of the Browns' draft picks has been flying under the radar: Carson Schwesinger.
Cleveland selected the UCLA linebacker in the second round back in April, but the pick came without much fanfare. Understandably so, considering that Schwesinger is not exactly a household name.
That being said, Schwesinger flashed tremendous potential with the Bruins, and now, he will have a chance to step into a significant role with the Browns immediately.
Cleveland insider Terry Pluto dropped a pretty big declaration on Schwesinger with training camp just around the corner, and it's sure to have fans excited.
“He could be … special right away: That’s what I heard about Carson Schwesinger, the team’s second-round pick from UCLA," Pluto wrote. "The Browns believe he can start immediately at middle linebacker. He quickly picks up the defensive schemes. They love his speed. They believe he is as advanced at this early stage as Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah during his rookie season."
Schwesinger spent three years at UCLA, but did not receive significant playing time until last season when he racked up 136 tackles, nine tackles for loss, four sacks and a couple of interceptions.
The 22-year-old rocketed up draft boards late in the 2024 campaign, and a strong showing at the Scouting Combine further increased his status.
With Cleveland lacking elite talent at the linebacker positions, particularly with Owusu-Koramoah sidelined, Schwesinger will have a great opportunity at his fingertips right off the bat.
