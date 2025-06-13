Browns' Mercurial Weapon Could be Playing His Final Days in Cleveland
The Cleveland Browns have made it clear that they are going in a different direction with their backfield, as they selected Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson in the NFL Draft and also allowed Cleveland legend Nick Chubb to walk via free agency.
The Browns will almost surely be giving ample touches to both rookies in 2025, which puts one veteran halfback squarely on notice: Jerome Ford.
Ford quietly had an efficient campaign last year, rushing for 565 yards and three touchdowns while averaging 5.4 yards per carry. He also logged 37 catches for 225 yards.
But with Judkins and Sampson both threatening his job security, it's pretty clear that Ford could be on his last legs heading into the coming season.
Mason LeBeau of Browns Wire clearly feels that Ford is walking on thin ice, listing him among four players that are facing make or break campaigns in 2025.
"This now becomes Ford’s final chance to make an impact by holding off one or both rookies for playing time," LeBeau wrote. "He has the advantage of experience in the league and with the scheme, and even familiarity with Joe Flacco should he win the starting quarterback job. But the team doesn’t value Ford highly by their actions over the past two seasons. That’ll make 2025 an uphill battle for Ford as he tries to extend his career."
The 25-year-old, who played his collegiate football at both Alabama and Cincinnati, was selected by Cleveland in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Up until this point, Ford has not shown that he can be anything other than a complementary piece, and if he doesn't take a significant step forward next fall, it could mark the end of his Browns tenure. The Tampa, Fl. native has just one year remaining on his contract.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: One Cleveland Browns Blockbuster Trade Possibility We Cannot Rule Out
MORE: Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Slammed With 'Loser' Take
MORE: Steelers Defender Fires Warning Shot at Former Browns Teammates
MORE: Cleveland Browns QB Hilariously Rips Social Media in Epic Rant
MORE: Browns Connected to Intriguing Pro Bowl Trade With AFC Opponent