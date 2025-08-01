Browns' Trade Package That Could Land Commanders' Terry McLaurin
The Cleveland Browns are in dire need of wide receiver help, and a terrific one may have just become available, as Terry McLaurin has requested a trade from the Washington Commanders.
I say "may have" because there is obviously no guarantee that the Commanders will move McLaurin. In fact, it's probably unlikely. He is under contract through 2025, and there is still a chance that Washington will ultimately come to terms with McLaurin on a long-term deal.
But for the sake of argument, let's say that McLaurin is done in the nation's capital. Can the Browns put together an enticing enough offer for the Commanders to bite?
They absolutely can, and it may just come down to whether or not McLaurin would want to commit to playing in Cleveland for the long haul, which is obviously an obstacle for the Browns.
Cleveland can offer Washington a package centered around receiver Cedric Tillman and include a second-round draft pick in the trade. If the Commanders are actually finished with McLaurin, then that actually could comprise a fair return for the NFC East squad.
Washington is unlikely to nab a first-round pick in return for McLaurin. He turns 30 years old in September, and again, he is entering the final year of his contract. But in a world where the Commanders insist on a first-rounder, let's keep in mind that the Browns did acquire an extra 2026 first-round draft choice when they traded the No. 2 overall pick back in April.
So all things considered, Cleveland actually has plenty of ammunition to strike a deal for McLaurin. It's just a matter of whether or not he would sign an extension with the Browns upon being dealt, which might actually prove doubtful.
Not only that, but is is also worth wondering if Cleveland would want to hand a hefty multi-year contract to a receiver who, like it or not, is aging (remember: it refused to do so for Amari Cooper last offseason). That's especially factoring in the financial mess the Browns have gotten themselves into over the last several years.
All of that being said, Cleveland is unquestionably one of the most sensible destinations for McLaurin given its current situation in its receiving corps, and thanks to its expansive draft capital, it can actually piece together a very legitimate offer for the two-time Pro Bowler.
