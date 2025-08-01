Cleveland Browns Announce 2 New Signings on Friday
The Cleveland Browns have made an attempt to address two key positions of need, announcing they have signed wide receiver Chase Cota as well as cornerback Keenan Isaac with training camp in full swing.
Cota went undrafted in 2023 and was signed by the Detroit Lions as a free agent. However, he never actually played in a regular-season game for the Lions and has spent time on the practice squads of the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans since.
The 6-foot-4 receiver spent the first four years of his collegiate career at UCLA between 2018 and 2021 before ultimately transferring to Oregon for his final season. During his lone campaign with the Ducks, Cota caught 36 passes for 497 yards and three touchdowns.
Given Cota's size and the fact that the Browns are in severe need of help at wide receiver, he could ultimately prove to be a player to watch for the remainder of camp.
Meanwhile, Isaac actually has some in-game experience, appearing in seven NFL contests for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers between 2023 and 2024. He has not logged a statistic, however.
The Alabama State product also went undrafted in 2023 and joined the Buccaneers, but midway through last season, the Las Vegas Raiders plucked him and placed him on their practice squad. He was waived by the Raiders back in February.
Cleveland suddenly has a hole at cornerback as a result of Martin Emerson Jr. suffering a season-ending Achilles injury in practice, so Isaac might have a chance to make the 53-man roster.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Cleveland Browns Receive Stern Warning on Blockbuster WR Trade
MORE: Browns' Trade Package That Could Land Commanders' Terry McLaurin
MORE: Saints Connected to Huge Trade for Browns QB Shedeur Sanders
MORE: Cleveland Browns Make Roster Move With Disappointing WR
MORE: Colts Connected to Eye-Popping Trade for Browns QB Shedeur Sanders