Cleveland Browns Receive Stern Warning on Blockbuster WR Trade

The Cleveland Browns have landed a rather ominous warning about a potential blockbuster trade for a certain Pro Bowl wide receiver.

The Cleveland Browns definitely need help in their wide receiver room, and with Washington Commanders star Terry McLaurin requesting a trade, a huge opportunity may have opened up for them in that regard. But is a McLaurin trade feasible?

Ken Carman of 92.3 the Fan likes McLaurin as a player, but he isn't exactly wild about the idea of the Browns swinging a blockbuster deal for the two-time Pro Bowler.

"I still can't advocate a trade for the guy," Carman said. "It doesn't make any sense, common sense, for this organization. How many more games to they win with Terry McLaurin? And there there's a whole conversation about how many games people actually want to win with this football team."

Carman does make a really good point here. Does Cleveland actually want to win some more games and potentially cost itself a chance to land one of the top quarterbacks in next year's NFL Draft class? Not only that, but does McLaurin really fit long term?

Remember: the whole reason why McLaurin has asked to be dealt is because the Commanders are refusing to give him what he wants in a long-term contract. Would it then be wise for the Browns to hand McLaurin — who turns 30 years old in September — a lucrative multi-year deal?

We also have to keep in mind that McLaurin might not even want to sign an extension in Cleveland to begin with, which would make this entire discussion moot.

The Browns absolutely need another receiver, but Carman is right: McLaurin may not be the answer, even if the idea of acquiring him is very enticing.

