Saints Connected to Huge Trade for Browns QB Shedeur Sanders
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders probably has a legitimate shot to earn some playing time during his rookie campaign given the rest of the competition under center in Cleveland, but that doesn't necessarily mean it's a guarantee.
The Browns are currently fielding four different signal-callers, including fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel. That means Cleveland could ultimately trade one of its quarterbacks away before the start of the season, and some have even surmised that the Browns could move Sanders.
Former NFL cornerback Asante Samuel posed the possibility during a recent podcast episode, noting that Sanders could pique the interest of other quarterback-needy teams if he puts together an impressive showing in Cleveland's preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers on Aug. 8.
Samuel then specifically named the New Orleans Saints as a potential landing spot.
“He goes out there and does something like he did today, nine for nine, two touchdowns, 32 other teams are watching,” Samuel said. “Oh man, this might be the first time we see in history that something bizarre happens where a team tries to make a trade for him, like the Indianapolis Colts, the New Orleans Saints."
The Saints actually have a couple of young quarterbacks on their roster already in Spencer Rattler and rookie Tyler Shough, the latter of whom they selected in the second round of the NFL Draft back in April — three rounds ahead of Sanders.
Taking that into consideration, New Orleans probably won't be looking to swing a trade for the Colorado Buffaloes product unless something drastic occurs over the next month.
And to be perfectly honest, the Browns probably aren't moving Sanders, anyway.
