Browns Breakout Wide Receiver Waived After Preseason Injury
The Cleveland Browns' first preseason game of the 2025 NFL season is officially in the books. With three of the starting quarterback contenders out — veteran Kenny Pickett and rookie Dillon Gabriel were due to injury, and Joe Flacco was held out as a coach's decision — Shedeur Sanders received the starting nod.
Ultimately, the Browns trounced the Carolina Panthers, 30-10. Sanders led nine full drives before getting pulled for Tyler Huntley late in the third quarter. He finished his night with 14-of-23 passing and two touchdowns through the air. He also played a clean game, avoiding any turnovers and taking just two sacks for six total yards. On the other hand, he showcased his mobility by rushing four times for 19 yards.
After that impressive debut performance, Sanders quickly became one of the biggest stories in the entire NFL through the first week of preseason. Head Coach Kevin Stefanski has been diligent in downplaying the impact this one performance will have on Cleveland's quarterback competition, but the fans are fully behind Sanders. While the fifth-round pick turned out to be the player of the game, the play of the night went to a different member of the Browns.
Kevin Stefanski: Luke Floriea's hamstring injury is "serious"
One of Shedeur Sanders' completions of the game came on a nice 30-yard pass that showed off his escapability. He went through his progressions in the pocket before drifting right to buy his receivers some extra time. Then, he found Luke Floriea near the sideline for a chunk gain.
While it was an overall encouraging play from Sanders, the ball was slightly overthrown, but Floriea was able to pull it down with a clean one-handed catch that made for a viral highlight. Unfortunately, that was his last rep of the game, as he hurt his hamstring in the process.
On training camp Day 12, Head Coach Kevin Stefanski gave a brief update on Floriea's injury, calling it "serious." The Browns would go on to waive the local high school legend.
The Browns came into training camp and the preseason desperate to find more reliable playmakers behind Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman III, Jerome Ford, and David Njoku. Floriea had been steadily putting together eye-catching reps in practice, capped off by his 30-yard catch against the Panthers.
Unfortunately, it wasn't enough to earn him a spot on the 53-man roster following his hamstring injury. Hopefully, he'll make a full recovery soon and find his way back into the NFL.