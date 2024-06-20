Browns Defensive End Arrested For DUI Following Car Accident
The weeks between the end of mandatory minicamp and the start of training camp are some of the most tense for NFL teams each summer. As players are released to enjoy more than a month away from football before the start of the season, people inside the organization hope they'll stay out of trouble.
It reportedly won't be a problem free summer for the Cleveland Browns. Second-year defensive end Lonnie Phelps was arrested and charged overnight on Thursday for a DUI and property damage after driving his vehicle into a high end restaurant known as the Red Shoe Island Bistro in Key West, Fla.
The police report indicates that he was uncooperative with the arresting officers, including refusing a breathalyzer test to determine how much alcohol he had consumed. His arraignment hearing is scheduled for July 2.
Pictures of the scene were shared online by TMZ and show Phelps vehicle sticking out of the restaurant he collided with. According to reports, the damages are estimated to be upwards of $300,000. The police report indicates the 23-year-old was unaware of what he had crashed into and asked police officers to tell him.
According to Cleveland.com, a team spokesman noted that the team is aware of the incident but is waiting to gather more information and had no official comment at the time.
Phelps signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2023 and spent most of the season on the team's practice squad. He signed a one-year, $795,000 deal with the Browns earlier this offseason to stay with the club in 2024.
Phelps was a standout defensive lineman at the University of Kansas from 2019-2022. Over his final two seasons with the Jayhawks he compiled 16.5 sacks and 23 tackles for loss.
