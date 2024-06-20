WATCH: Browns Kicker Dustin Hopkins Opens Up First Trailer For Madden 25
The annual release of EA Sports Madden is a sign that football season is just around the corner.
Browns fans who are anxiously awaiting the release of the game in hopes of leading their favorite team to the Super Bowl were rewarded with a small tease of what it will be like to play with Cleveland in the game.
EA Sports released the first official trailer for the game on Thursday and the opening scene featured none other than Browns kicker Dustin Hopkins teeing the ball up and kicking the ball off to the Pittsburgh Steelers. What really caught people's attention in the trailer's first clip though is who Hopkins was kicking the ball off to – none other than the Steelers dual threat QB Justin Fields.
The idea of Fields serving as a kick returner in the NFL's new kickoff format was floated earlier this offseason, but there's no signs to this point that the Steelers actually plan on using him in the role. Fields told reporters several weeks back that he was "not here to do that."
That won't stop Madden from teasing it as hypothetical scenario for gamers to use when they play the game in the coming months.
Cleveland being featured in the trailer will have Browns fans chomping at the bit to start playing Madden 25. The latest edition of the game will be released officially on August 16.
---------------------------
You May Also Like:
PFF Considers Browns RB Nick Chubb Top 5 In NFL Following Knee Injury
WATCH: Deshaun Watson Continues Throwing Program During Browns Summer Break
NFL Insider Sends Ominous Warning To Browns About Amari Cooper
3 Cleveland Browns Players Facing Make Or Break Seasons In 2024
Browns Deshaun Watson Is The Lowest Rated AFC North QB In Madden 25
Andrew Berry On Nick Chubb: "He's The Heartbeat And Pulse Of Our Team"