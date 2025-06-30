Browns' Deshaun Watson Takes on Mentor Role For Rookie Quarterbacks
While Cleveland Browns' fans have been disappointed with quarterback Deshaun Watson throughout his time with the organization, the 29-year-old veteran has reportedly taken on a new role with the struggling franchise this offseason.
Browns' insider Mary Kay Cabot discussed Watson's impact on the team in 2025, claiming that he's been helpful to rookie quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders this offseason.
“Watson has been an awesome teammate inside the quarterback room and meeting rooms, and has been a great cheerleader for the four quarterbacks vying for the starting job,” Cabot wrote. “… He’s been especially helpful to the rookies in Gabriel and Sanders, who are working overtime to remain in the starting mix.”
After a rough start to the 2024 season, the former 2017 first-round pick would tear his achilles during the team's week seven contest against the Cincinnati Bengals. And despite being under contract for the Browns this upcoming season, general manager Andrew Berry made multiple aggressive moves in the quarterback department this offseason, as he traded for Kenny Pickett and signed Joe Flacco. In addition to the veteran quarterbacks, Berry selected both Gabriel and Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft.
With the current landscape of the Browns' roster, it looks as if Watson's time in Cleveland may come to an end once his cap hit is feasible for the organization. However, his willingness to support the other four quarterbacks on the roster is a positive sign for a franchise that is lost at the position.
