Former NFL Star Unleashes Controversial Claim on Browns Defender
Two years ago, the Cleveland Browns boasted the top-ranked defense in the NFL. It was certainly a much different story last season, as just about everything went wrong for the Browns in 2024.
However, there were a couple of constants for Cleveland, such as Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward.
Both players remained near the top at their respective positions, and most would probably agree that Garrett is still the best defensive end in football. But while Ward is absolutely one of the league's top cornerbacks, you won't find many who rank him No. 1.
Well, don't tell that to former Browns cornerback Hanford Dixon, who recently claimed that there is no one better than Ward at the cornerback spot.
"There's no one better than Denzel Ward when he's healthy," Dixon said on his show.
Ward is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he racked up 49 tackles, a couple of interceptions and 19 passes defended, the latter of which led the NFL. He earned his second straight Pro Bowl appearance as a result, and it was his fourth trip overall.
Corners such as Patrick Surtain II, Sauce Gardner and Derek Stingley Jr. would probably vehemently disagree with Dixon's proclamation, but Ward is, at the very least, a top-10 player at his position.
The 28-year-old, who played his collegiate football at Ohio State, was selected by the Browns with the fourth overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.
He made the Pro Bowl right off the bat during his rookie year and has tallied double figures in passes defended in each of his first seven NFL seasons.
