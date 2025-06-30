Cleveland Browns Weapon Could be Traded Soon
The Cleveland Browns do not exactly have an enviable offense, as they still don't know who their quarterback is going to be, and their receiving corps beyond Jerry Jeudy leaves a whole lot to be desired.
However, one area in which the Browns are actually pretty intriguing is at running back. While Cleveland allowed the legendary Nick Chubb to walk via free agency, it selected both Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson in the NFL Draft, and Jerome Ford is still around, too.
And you know who else is still on the depth chart? Pierre Strong Jr., who really has not done a whole lot since joining the Browns in 2023.
However, Devon Platana of Factory of Sadness does not think Strong will be in Cleveland for much longer, naming the halfback as an obvious trade candidate with training camp right around the corner.
"Ford has some lead RB experience, while Sampson and Judkins could still have bright careers ahead of them, meaning it isn't hard to imagine a potential Strong trade happening," Platana wrote. "RB-needy teams could be hungry to add another veteran pair of legs to their backfield, and a potential trade would see his entire $1.1 million cap hit come off the Browns' books."
Strong rushed for just 291 yards and a touchdown during his debut campaign in Cleveland and followed that up by recording just 108 rushing yards in 2024. If the 26-year-old couldn't get touches last year, it's very difficult to envision him getting the ball next season.
Of course, how much trade value Strong actually has is the question. It stands to reason that the Browns may simply be forced to cut the South Dakota State product.
