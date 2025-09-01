Browns Receive Encouraging Update in Week 1 Odds vs. Bengals
The Cleveland Browns didn't have the most encouraging training camp and preseason. They mostly used their summer practices and exhibitions to sort out their highly publicized quarterback battle. Week 1 starter Joe Flacco only played in a few series with the first-team offense in the preseason, appearing in the finale against the Los Angeles Rams.
Of course, the Browns aren't too stressed over their final record this season. Equipped with two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, the team has its eyes set on the future, possibly to the detriment of the two rookie quarterbacks they took this past spring.
However, Cleveland is bound to stumble backward into some wins this year. The Bengals swept the Browns last season, but Cincinnati is far from a bona fide contender in 2025. Could Cleveland start their 2025 season off with an upset victory?
Browns get small bump in odds over Bengals
Two weeks ago, the Cleveland Browns faced steep odds in their Week 1 clash against the Cincinnati Bengals. They're still heavy underdogs in the 2025 season opener, but they've done something right to garner a bit more optimism around their chances.
On August 21, the Browns were listed at +205 on the moneyline to upset the Bengals. As of today, anyone wagering at plus money will see a smaller return than if they cast their bet two weeks ago, as Cleveland has moved to +188 on FanDuel. However, they remain 5.5-point underdogs to Cincy.
Perhaps bettors and Vegas have grown more encouraged about the Browns' chances with Joe Flacco under center. Maybe the glimmer of hope that second-round rookie running back Quinshon Judkins can return to the team and get ready in time for Week 1 was enough to nudge the needle.
It could also mark the concern around the Bengals' status as a top team in the NFL, possibly led by their losing negotiations with EDGE Trey Hendrickson. Ultimately, Cincinnati opted to give him a significant $14 million pay raise for the 2025 campaign. He'll still become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the league year.
The odds aren't in the Browns' favor, but they are moving in a positive direction for this team.
