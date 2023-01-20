Browns Finish With Second Best Special Teams in AFC North Despite Struggles

One special teams rankings has the Cleveland Browns in the back half of the league, but that spot stacked up well in the AFC North.

Cleveland Browns did not have a good special teams unit overall, but it was good when stacked up against the majority of the AFC North. Cleveland finished with the 18th-ranked unit according to Rick Gosselin, which was good enough for second in the division behind only the third-ranked Baltimore Ravens

Both the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers special teams units were placed behind Cleveland. It was the Steelers at spot No. 21, while Cincinnati was at No. 26.

According to the data, Cleveland had the worst punt coverage team in the league, allowing 12.3 yards. The league average was just under 8.9 yards.

It wasn't all bad for Cleveland despite having the 18th-ranked unit. Cade York struggled, but he showed his big leg in week 1 by nailing a 58-yard game-winner. Corey Bojorquez showed off one of the biggest legs in the game at times this year, though consistent punting hurt him.

Donovan Peoples-Jones looked the part of a legit punt returner, including a return for a touchdown in Deshaun Watson's return against the Houston Texans.

Cleveland looks to be bringing special teams coordinator Mike Priefer back for another season. So it is going to be up to him to build off a mediocre showing by the unit, and improve on it for 2023.

