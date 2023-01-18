Defensive Free Agent Signing That Would Fill a Massive Hole for the Browns
Cleveland Browns are leaving their 2022 season behind them, or at least that is the plan. To do the Browns have holes within the roster that must be plugged. Pro Football Focus put a nice addition to the Browns roster, coming in the form of one defensive free agent that Cleveland should pursue.
Defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson would be an upgrade to the middle of Cleveland's defensive line. Robinson spent the last three seasons with the Rams and missed seven games in 2022. Robinson played his best football with the Detroit Lions, the team that drafted him in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft.
In 58 games over four years with the Lions, Robinson recorded 172 tackles, five sacks, and three forced fumbles. Over the last two seasons, Robinson is 12th in defensive stops for interior defensive lineman, according to PFF
At 27 years old, Robinson would be a nice option to fit right in on the defensive line for new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. The 6-foot-4, 330 pound human would immediately be the Browns top run stopper in the middle.
Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here to show your support.
Like Browns Digest on Facebook
You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.
Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.
Initial Reactions to Hiring of Jim Schwartz as Browns Defensive Coordinator
Kareem Hunt Has Likely Played His Final Game for Cleveland
3 Browns Takeaways from the Wildcard Round
Cleveland Browns Hire Jim Schwartz to run Defense, Beats out Multiple for job
Browns Place Three on AP All-Pro Teams
Another Potential Veteran Receiver for Browns to Consider?
Browns DE Myles Garrett, LG Joel Bitonio Make NFLPA All-Pro Team
Watch: Odell Beckham Jr. Argues With Passenger as he is Booted off Plane
What are the Needs on the Browns Defense?
Deshaun Watson has Some Legal Issues to Deal With as Browns Season Comes to... an End
Cleveland Browns Finish at an Interesting Spot in These Power Rankings
Browns Could Look to Acquire Former Teammates of Deshaun Watson for Offensive Help
Cleveland Browns Rookie CB Martin Emerson Jr. Named to Pro Football Journal's All-Rookie Team
Former Browns RB Peyton Hillis Remains in Critical Condition After Rescue
Browns Sign 10 to Futures/Reserves Contracts
Two Potential Names to Watch for Browns Defensive Coordinator job
Cleveland Browns Fire DC Joe Woods Following 2022 Showing
A Look at the Cleveland Browns 2023 Opponents
Myles Garrett Talks About the Browns Future, Frustrating Finish to the... Season
Bernie Kosar Removed from Pregame Radio Show Over Gambling
Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Jonathan Mingo, WR Ole Miss
Cleveland Browns Make Donation to Bills Damar Hamlin's Foundation
Browns DC Joe Woods: 'I Hope I Have the Opportunity to Come Back'
Alex Van Pelt Discusses Development of Kellen Mond
Daron Payne and the Cleveland Browns?
Browns DC Joe Woods Takes Blame for run Defense Failures This Season
3 Critical Decisions for Kevin Stefanski to Make
The Challenge Kevin Stefanski has Waited for his Entire Career
Kevin Stefanski Either Believes in Joe Woods or He Doesn't
Garrett, Chubb, Bitonio Lead Browns Pro-Bowl Players, Several Alternates Make it
Deshaun Watson's Impact on Browns Running Backs
Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Derick Hall, EDGE Auburn
Former Cleveland Browns LT Joe Thomas Talks About Losing in his Career, Opens... up on Mental Health
Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Gervon Dexter Sr., DT Florida