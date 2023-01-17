According to a report, the Cleveland Browns have found their next defensive coordinator in Jim Schwartz.

After a week-long search, the Cleveland Browns have landed their next defensive coordinator. According to a report, the Browns are set to hire Jim Schwartz to run their defense. This comes a week after the Browns let Joe Woods go following a 7-10 season.

Schwartz beat out Brian Flores, Sean Desai, and Dennard Wilson for the job. Cleveland was able to interview each of these candidates.

Schwartz is most remembered for leading the Detroit Lions from 2009-13, then he spent stints as the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator. Since 2021, Schwartz has been a defensive assistant with the Tennessee Titans organization.

A former head coach that has a boatload of experience made this an easy hire for the Browns.

