David Njoku On Browns Fans, Playing In Cleveland: "I'm Blessed"
David Njoku's journey to year eight in the NFL and with the Cleveland Browns has through quite the evolution.
He arrived to Cleveland with high hopes as a first-round pick in 2017. Requested a trade out of the organization in 2020 after Kevin Stefanski was hired. On Saturday, he found himself hosting the first every Celebrity Softball Game at Classic Park in Eastlake, Ohio with his name on it.
The event was meaningful enough given considering it was for charity, but it also served as a surreal reminder for Njoku or how far he's come.
"It means everything," Njoku said of the moment. "From a kid to a man in seven-to-eight years. A lot has happened in seven-to-eight years and I'm grateful for everything."
Njoku hasn't been shy in addressing the maturation he's gone through since entering the league. During last season he opened up about his touch-and-go relationship with Stefanski, which played a role in his infamous trade request. From the turmoil of their first year together to now, Njoku has turned into a Pro Bowl player and a fan favorite among the Browns faithful.
On the night Cleveland clinched a playoff berth in late December, videos of Njoku taking shots with fans in the parking lot outside Cleveland Browns Stadium made the rounds on social media. He's also become one of the city's biggest defenders, like when Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons tried to take a shot at the Pro Bowl and the Browns tight end shut it down.
He's embraced the city and in turn the city has embraced him. Njoku believes he's the man he is today because of his relationship Northeast Ohio.
"I appreciate the city of Cleveland tremendously," said Njoku. "Just becoming a man here, there's a lot that entails with that. That's just a general statement but it's so much deeper than that. I'm blessed. I'm very blessed to be here."
----------------------------
You May Also Like:
David Njoku On Browns New Offense Under Ken Dorsey: "It's Juicy"
Browns Quarterback Deshaun Watson Gives Fanbase a "Scare" At Celebrity Softball Game
Browns Quarterback Deshaun Watson Gives Fanbase a "Scare" At Celebrity Softball Game
Chiefs Star Travis Kelce Returns To Cleveland To Support Browns TE David Njoku
Browns Second-Round Pick Mike Hall Jr. Officially Signs Rookie Contract
New DL Coach Jacques Cesaire Expects More From Myles Garrett In 2024
Nick Chubb Admits Browns Could Have Cut Him Following Injury