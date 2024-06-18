Browns Training Camp Report Dates Revealed
NFL football is just around the corner and the next dose of reality set in on Tuesday with the announcement of all 32 teams training camp report dates.
For the Browns, rookies are expected to arrive in Berea for the start of training camp on Monday, July 22. Veteran players are scheduled to arrive one day later, before the entire team packs up shop and heads to White Sulpher Springs, West Virginia for the start of training camp at the Greenbrier Resort.
Cleveland is slated to spend the first 10 days of training camp at the Greenbrier, from July 24 through Aug. 2. This marks the second consecutive season that the Browns will kickoff training camp at the historic property in the mountains of West Virginia.
Upon returning to Cleveland in early August, the Browns will have a little over a week to prepare for their first preseason matchup against the Green Bay Packers on Aug. 10. The Browns have yet to reveal the details of their remaining training camp schedule, including what sessions will be open to the public in Berea later this summer.
---------------------------
You May Also Like:
Browns Deshaun Watson Is The Lowest Rated AFC North QB In Madden 25
Andrew Berry On Nick Chubb: "He's The Heartbeat And Pulse Of Our Team"
Browns' Wide Receiver Amari Cooper is a "Big Part of Our Team"
Remembering The Best Moments From The Browns Last Appearance On Hard Knocks
Browns To Be Part Of "Hard Knocks" In Season Series Featuring AFC North
4 Burning Browns Questions Including: Will Amari Cooper Show Up To Training Camp?