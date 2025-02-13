Browns Determined Worst Fit for Top NFL Draft Prospect
With the conclusion of the 2024 NFL season in the books, now marks the time of the year for draft season to get underway to project and scout the best potential fits and landing spots for young prospects among this year's incoming class.
However, for the Cleveland Browns, there may be a few prospects on the board worth passing up on, as they might not be the most ideal fit for their roster's current construction. Especially with their number-two overall pick on the horizon, it's a dire choice this team can't afford to swing and miss on.
In the eyes of Bleacher Report's scouting department, the worst candidate on the board to turn to could be LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell, who's largely been viewed as one of this year's top prospects on the front lines, but maybe not the best prospect for the Browns.
"LSU's Will Campbell is clearly the best blocker in the 2025 draft class, but where he plays in the NFL has yet to be determined," said B/R. "Spending a top-10 pick on Campbell likely earmarks him at left tackle, at least to start his career. He could be fine there as long as he's not expected to step in immediately as a tailor-made blindside protector. Leaving Campbell on island could prove to be disastrous at the start of his career."
Many eyes have been focused on the Browns and their quarterback situation being addressed at the top of the draft. But, there's a chance Cleveland opts to tackle their needs on the offensive line, attempting to bring in one of the best options on the board to help shore up the trenches on the left side.
Cleveland's opening on that side of the line with Jedrick Wills' pending free agency and shakiness upfront through 2024 makes left tackle an area of focus the Browns will have to take note of at some point this season. Still, Cleveland might be better served elsewhere than drafting Campbell.
The LSU product has had several questions in the early scouting process on his fit within an NFL offense between being a guard and tackle, and starting his career in a situation with limited flexibility could prove to be a major inhibiting factor for his development.
The Browns' roster could turn many ways for their top pick, whether that be Penn State's Abdul Carter as a star replacement for Myles Garrett, a generational talent in Travis Hunter, or a new candidate under center to be the next face of the franchise. Campbell's fit concerns could be just enough to turn Cleveland away, especially so highly in the draft.
Expect the Browns to keep digging for their second-overall selection, but don't hold your breath on the LSU offensive lineman being the pick.
