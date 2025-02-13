Browns Analyst Issues Blunt Remarks About Aaron Rodgers
The Cleveland Browns need to find a new starting quarterback this offseason and quite a few options have been linked to the team. One of those options happens to be future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers.
As is the case with Rodgers, fans have had a split reaction about whether or not the Browns should pursue him. He could be a great addition and would be an upgrade over either Deshaun Watson or Jameis Winston. However, his personality isn't something that other fans have interest in dealing with.
Despite the split reaction, Andrew Berry is the only one who can decide whether or not Rodgers is a legitimate target for Cleveland.
With that in mind, one ESPN radio host and Browns analyst, Tony Grossi, has provided a blunt response to the idea of Rodgers playing in Cleveland.
“The drama would be good for my business. That said, please, no. No mas!” Grossi said.
That seems to be a prevailing notion among Browns fans. Rodgers the player would bring a lot of entertainment, both on and off the field. His personality could cause headaches within the team.
While that could be the case, there are others who think that the media blows the Rodgers drama out of proportion. His teammates have usually had nothing but great things to say about him.
There is also no question that Rodgers would be the kind of quarterback upgrade Cleveland would love to make.
During the 2024 NFL season with the New York Jets, Rodgers did not look like his MVP self, but he still put up solid numbers. He completed 63 percent of his pass attempts for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.
At 41 years old, Rodgers would not be a long-term option, but his presence as a bridge quarterback could allow the Browns to focus on bringing in a quarterback later in the first round or in the second round.
Perhaps a combination of signing Rodgers and drafting Jaxson Dart would work out long-term.
All of that being said, Rodgers is going to be an intriguing name to keep an eye on this offseason. Cleveland may not end up having interest in Rodgers, but the connections are there with the offseason set to get underway.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Browns Receive Serious Warning About Shedeur Sanders
MORE: What Could A Browns, Packers Trade for Myles Garrett Look Like?
MORE: Browns Receive Brutally Honest Myles Garrett Take from Analyst
MORE: Shedeur Sanders Makes Major Browns Revelation