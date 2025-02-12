Browns Receive Brutally Honest Myles Garrett Take from Analyst
The Cleveland Browns are facing a very difficult situation heading into the offseason with superstar pass rusher Myles Garrett. He has made his desire to be traded very public.
To this point, Andrew Berry and the Browns have been adamant that they're not going to trade Garrett. However, that is just setting things up for an ugly standoff that Cleveland will not end up winning either way.
Unfortunately, all good things come to an end at some point. It seems that the relationship between Garrett and the Browns has come to an end. It's just a matter of time.
With that being said, on a segement of "The Afternoon Drive," analyst John Fanta revealed some brutally honest thoughts about Garrett and Cleveland. His comments were in response to the idea that Garrett could possibly change his mind.
“That ship has sailed. It’s over. He ripped the band-aid off multiple times,” Fanta said.
Fanta is 100 percent right. The trade request alone had to have been a tough decision for him to make. Add in the multiple public appearances he has made with the media talking about leaving the Browns and the idea of a change of direction seems almost impossible.
If this indeed it for Garrett in Cleveland, he will end his career as one of the best players to ever play for the Browns. He also is one of the best pass rushers the NFL has ever seen.
Throughout his tenure with the team, Garrett has played in 117 games. He has racked up 352 total tackles, 102.5 sacks, 20 forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, and 17 defended passes.
At 29 years old, Garrett wants to compete for championships. No one can fault him for that.
Even though it's unfortunate that things are ending like this, a fresh start could be good for both parties. If Cleveland is being honest, the near future doesn't seem likely to include a Super Bowl win or even an appearance.
Trading Garrett for high-end value now could help them get back on track in years to come. Barring a completely unforeseen and shocking change of mind, Garrett will likely be on a different team in 2025.
