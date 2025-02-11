Browns Could Land Next Jalen Hurts in NFL Draft
The Cleveland Browns are searching for a new quarterback heading into the offseason. While that has been the biggest need for the past couple of years, the Myles Garrett trade request has overshadowed the quarterback position in the news.
With that being said, the Browns will need to figure out what to do with Garrett. However, they will still need to figure out what they're going to do under center.
Cleveland could opt to go with a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft at No. 2. They could also look for a new quarterback in the second round. Or, the Browns could target a veteran signal caller.
If they don't take a quarterback at No. 2, the best route would be to take a quarterback in the second round and sign a bridge veteran option.
One sleeper option outside of Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward that Cleveland has been connected to is Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe.
ESPN radio host Tony Grossi believes the Browns are interested in Milroe. He also stated that he thinks the team views him as a potential Jalen Hurts type of quarterback.
“The absolute ceiling for Milroe would be something close to Hurts. I think they see that. I would also say that the development would take longer than it took Hurts,” Grossi said.
Milroe did not have a great statistical season in 2024 for Alabama. He completed 64.3 percent of his pass attempts for 2,844 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He did dominate on the ground with 726 yards and 20 touchdowns.
Back in 2023, his passing numbers were better. He threw for 2,834 yards, 23 touchdowns, and just six interceptions, while completing 65.8 percent of his passes. In that season, he chipped in 531 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground.
Could he become the next Hurts? There's a chance that he could reach that level of play.
However, like Grossi mentioned, it would take him time to get there. Cleveland could not bring him in, start him off the bat, and expect that kind of production.
If the Browns do draft Milroe, they should look to back that up by adding a name like Kirk Cousins or Aaron Rodgers.
Needless to say, it's going to be interesting to see what Cleveland does this offseason. Keep an eye on Milroe as a potential target for the Browns.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Adam Schefter Offers Shocking Update on Browns, Myles Garrett
MORE: Cleveland Browns Legend Opens Up About Myles Garrett Trade Request
MORE: Insider Suggests Browns' Myles Garrett Trade to Eagles
MORE: Cleveland Browns Predicted to Part Ways with Nick Chubb