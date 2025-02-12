What Could A Browns, Packers Trade for Myles Garrett Look Like?
The Cleveland Browns are widely expected to trade superstar pass rusher Myles Garrett this offseason after his public trade request. Quite a few teams have been mentioned as potential trade partners, but the Green Bay Packers are one of the teams that make the most sense.
Garrett wants to play for a contender. Many contenders do not have a lot of cap space to work with or they don't have assets to trade back to the Browns.
As for the Packers, they have draft picks and solid young pieces that Cleveland could use to jumpstart their rebuild.
That being said, what could a trade between the Browns and Green Bay actually look like?
Ryan Heckman of Lombardi Ave suggested a trade package that could make sense for both teams.
Cleveland Browns Receive: 2025 First-Round Pick (No. 23), 2026 Second-Round Pick, WR Romeo Doubs
Green Bay Packers Receive: Myles Garrett
Bringing in a first-round pick this offseason would be a nice addition and the second-round pick in 2026 would give them more assets to work with. Romeo Doubs would be the part of this trade that puts it over the top.
Right now, there is a need for another receiver in Cleveland. Jerry Jeudy showed off big-time talent in 2024, but the Browns will need another target for whoever ends up being their quarterback in 2025.
Doubs has shown flashes of major talent and potential. He has star ability if he reaches his ceiling.
During the 2024 season with the Packers, Doubs ended up playing in 13 games. He caught 46 passes for 601 yards and four touchdowns. In 2023, he racked up 59 receptions for 674 yards and eight scores.
At just 24 years old, Doubs could be a big part of the future for the Cleveland offense.
Obviously, this is just an idea and there is no concrete report that Green Bay is even pursuing Garrett. However, if they do pursue him, this could be the kind of framework of a trade that could make sense.
