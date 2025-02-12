Shedeur Sanders Makes Major Browns Revelation
The Cleveland Browns need a quarterback and they also happen to hold the No. 2 overall pick. With that pick, many believe that they will end up with either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders.
Sanders, in particular, has started drawing a lot of storylines connected to the Browns. Many fans in Cleveland would love to see Sanders become the team's new franchise quarterback.
All of the concerns about Sanders not wanting to play for the Browns have seemingly been answered. He seems to have interest in the idea and general manager Andrew Berry has stated that he doesn't see any issues on that front.
With that being said, Sanders has now made a new major revelation about Cleveland.
As shared by ESPN Cleveland, Sanders has revealed that he has his first NFL Draft visit scheduled for March 4. That meeting is coming with the Browns.
"30 visits start like March 4," Sanders said. "Browns. I got the Browns then the Giants."
If Sanders didn't want to end up in Cleveland, he would not be setting his first pre-draft visit with the franchise. He clearly does mind the idea of becoming the Browns' new franchise quarterback.
During the 2024 college football season, Sanders put up big-time numbers once again. He completed 74 percent of his pass attempts for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He also scored four touchdowns on the ground.
While the production is impressive, there are some concerns about the level of competition, or lack thereof, that the majority of Sanders' games came against in college.
Regardless of the concerns, the potential is there for Sanders to be special. He could end up turning into a superstar NFL quarterback.
In order to get back into playoff contention, Cleveland will need to take some risks. Sanders is a risk worth taking and it will be interesting to see if the Browns end up bringing him in.
