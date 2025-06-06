CBS Sports Provides Brutal Cleveland Browns Take
After an interesting offseason filled with drama for the Cleveland Browns, both the franchise and the fanbase may want to hit the "sim to next season" button. And while many are afraid to admit it, one analyst highlighted the struggles on Friday.
CBS Sports writer Jordan Dajani claimed that "the 2025 offseason can't end soon enough" for Cleveland, ripped apart how the Browns have handled the quarterback situation from Deshuan Watson to drafting two quarterbacks in this year's draft.
"Why did the Browns draft two quarterbacks? And why did they draft these two quarterbacks? Does either even have a shot to start this year? Some teams like to avoid "distractions," but the Browns LOVE them," wrote Dajani. "Not only did they want to be the team to stop the most infamous draft slide of all time, but they made sure to draft a different quarterback ahead of him, too. Why would we expect anything different from the franchise that traded for a quarterback facing 20+ lawsuits and hand him a historic fully-guaranteed contract?"
Dajani would then go on to claim that there isn't much to be optimistic about in Cleveland due the offensive line is still a question mark and star linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah being out for the season.
It's clear that the Browns will take the 2025 season as a "rebuild" year. With Watson still on the books and the franchise still having multiple holes on the roster, Cleveland will have to settle with this lineup.
As of now, the Browns' quarterback room features Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders. Despite this group having a good combination of young players and veterans, the drama of who will be the starting quarterback this season has overshadowed the rest of the team's offseason.
