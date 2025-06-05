Browns' Shedeur Sanders Already Named in Ridiculous QB Trade Proposal
Shedeur Sanders hasn't even played a game for the Cleveland Browns, and the former Colorado Buffaloes superstar is already hearing his name mentioned in ridiculous trade speculation.
Max Dible of Heavy.com has proposed a deal in which the Browns would send Sanders and a fourth-round draft pick to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for fellow quarterback Anthony Richardson, who has struggled mightily over his first two NFL seasons.
Dible sets the stage by saying Richardson has one more chance to prove himself in Indianapolis, and that if he doesn't, the Colts could potentially look to move him before next year's trade deadline. Dible also thinks it could happen if Indy ultimately chooses Daniel Jones as the starter out of camp.
"Should he fail to do so, the Colts will likely look to move him, and do so ahead of the mid-season deadline so that the receiving team can get Richardson some reps before deciding on his fifth-year option next summer," Dible wrote. "Thus, if Jones wins the job during the preseason, Cleveland could potentially make an offer of Sanders and a fourth-round pick in 2026 in exchange for Richardson."
Let's just get this out of the way right now: this isn't going to happen. Richardson completed just 47.7 percent of his passes in 11 games last season and was benched for Joe Flacco at one point. There is no way the Browns are trading Sanders and a pick for him, especially if he can't even beat out Jones for the starting quarterback job.
Yes, Richardson was the No. 4 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, and Sanders was just a fifth-rounder, but Richardson's draft position won't mean all that much if he can't produce.
All things considered, barring another team coming along and making Cleveland an out-of-this-world offer it can't refuse, the Browns will surely want to see what they have in Sanders before they even considers trading him.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Browns Connected to Blockbuster QB Trade That Makes No Sense At All
MORE: Browns Linked to Trade for Texans Weapon Needing Change of Scenery
MORE: Browns Land Compelling Trade Outlook on Former First-Round Pick
MORE: Browns' Polarizing Weapon Slammed With Disrespectful Prediction
MORE: Browns QB Sends Stern Message to Shedeur Sanders, Competitors